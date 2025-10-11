Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | JMM tells I.N.D.I.A. bloc to decide Bihar polls seat-sharing by October 14

In Jharkhand elections, the JMM gave respectable share to its alliance partners - Congress, RJD, CPI (ML) L.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 14:18 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 14:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhand Mukti MorchaI.N.D.I.ABihar Assembly Elections 2025

