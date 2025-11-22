Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No takers among British varsities for Karnataka's SCOUT programme this year

Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar confirmed that no university in the UK had expressed willingness to host students from the state.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 22:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 22:30 IST
Karnataka NewsUKHigher Education

Follow us on :

Follow Us