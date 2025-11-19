<p>JD(U) supremo <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Nitish+Kumar+decccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYPNIBCDE4MTZqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QVig75GhbXsC_EFYoO-RoW17As&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Nitish Kumar</a> has been chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday. </p><p>The state minister Shrawon Kumar confirmed that news. This decision was taken prior to meeting of NDA constituents, where Kumar is also expected to be chosen as the leader of the alliance in the state.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Prashant Kishor says he failed to read state properly unlike Nitish who bought votes; rules out quitting politics.<p>Kumar will take the oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. </p><p>On Wednesday, senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was named its legislature party leader during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's Patna, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Prashant Kishor says he failed to read state properly unlike Nitish who bought votes; rules out quitting politics.<p>The newly elected MLAs also chose Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, he said.</p><p>The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>