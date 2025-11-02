Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Nitish missing at Modi's Patna rally as Anant Singh row brews

Officially, it was said that Nitish could not join PM Modi during the road show as he was busy campaigning for his party nominees.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 14:56 IST
Published 02 November 2025
