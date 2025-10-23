Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi to kickstart campaign from Karpoori Thakur’s birthplace on October 24

Ironically, the PM will be canvassing against Karpoori Thakur’s grand-daughter Dr Jagriti Thakur, who has been fielded as the Jan Suraaj nominee from Morwa.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us