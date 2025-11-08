Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Practising how to sink in the elections': PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

“Some leaders are practising how to sink in Bihar election,” Modi, laced with sarcasm, said against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 11:09 IST
Published 08 November 2025, 11:09 IST
Rahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPM ModiBihar Assembly Elections 2025

