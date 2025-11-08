Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Darjeeling school students exempted from singing state anthem during prayers: Administrator

A WBBSE official confirmed that the schools in the GTA region would be exempted from the decision to make the state anthem mandatory.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsDarjeelingGTAState anthem

Follow us on :

Follow Us