<p>Amaravati: TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh will campaign for NDA candidates in Bihar on November 9.</p>.<p>The 243-seat Bihar Assembly completed the first phase of its election on November 6, while the second phase is scheduled on November 11.</p>.<p>According to a schedule shared by the TDP, Lokesh will canvas for the NDA coalition in Patna.</p>.Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Highlights | State records 60.33% turnout; NDA confident of 'record-breaking victory'.<p>"Lokesh will proceed to Patna. He will take part in election campaigning in Patna on behalf of the NDA," said a release from the TDP on Saturday.</p>.<p>The TDP general secretary will tour Bihar and hold two meetings on Saturday.</p>.<p>On November 9, at 10 am, Lokesh will address a press conference in Patna in support of NDA, the release said. </p>