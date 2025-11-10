<p>Ahmedabad: Apart from their bright yellow colour, there are striking similarities between political consultant‑turned‑politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party in Bihar and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Like Kishor’s party, the AAP generated a buzz both on the ground and in the media. Its rallies across the state drew large crowds, similar to Kishor’s. Kejriwal’s aggressive campaign on better education, free electricity and the slogan of a “new Gujarat” shifted the spotlight away from the Opposition Congress and even the BJP.</p>.<p>In the end, however, the ruling BJP secured a historic 156 seats in the 182‑member House, its highest‑ever tally. The AAP, which won only five seats, played a significant role by splitting Congress votes in as many as 35 constituencies — ultimately benefiting the BJP and contributing to its record performance.</p>.<p>Three-way contest?</p>.<p>With the campaign for Bihar’s second and final phase ending on Sunday, the key question is whether the contest is truly a three‑way race, or which of the two coalitions — the I.N.D.I.A bloc or the NDA — Kishor’s party is hurting more. Or whether the outcome will echo what happened in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls. On the ground, DH found Kishor emerging as a favourite among voters who might otherwise have supported the BJP.</p>.<p>At Patna’s newly built Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Pankaj Chaudhary, a first‑time voter waiting for his SpiceJet flight to Ahmedabad, spoke candidly after some prodding about his choice.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Women voters vs Prashant Kishor: The real game-changers?.<p>“I voted for the first time this election, and it was to support a change in government. While I ideologically lean towards the BJP, the Prashant Kishor‑led Jan Suraaj party has offered a new and better alternative. Their manifesto is unique, and it shows that even politically stagnant states like Bihar can look forward to real change,” he said. Chaudhary is preparing for his Chartered Accountancy in Ahmedabad.</p>.<p>Another co‑passenger, a businessman from the Sonepur Assembly constituency in Saran district, said, “Prashant Kishor is a good option, but people are having trouble trusting him this time around. Personally, I have full faith in him. As for the Nitish‑BJP combination, Nitish ji is no longer at that level, which is why I support Kishor.” Asked who he would have backed in Kishor’s absence, he replied, “BJP”.</p>.<p>During visits to districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Arwal, Gaya, and Nawada over the past week, the Jan Suraaj was found to have created a buzz among young and aspirational voters, cutting across party lines.</p>.<p>What remained uncertain, however, was how much of this enthusiasm would actually translate into votes. In most places, Kishor’s supporters were drawn from the NDA, particularly the BJP.</p>.<p>In Nawada, minutes after Kishor’s roadshow, a group of businessmen voiced strong support.</p>.<p>“Prashant Kishor is much better than other leaders. Right now, the Jan Suraaj party is leading here,” said one in broken English.</p>.<p>'New Bihar' promise</p>.<p>Influential, educated and aspirational voters like them — traditionally BJP and JD(U) supporters — see hope in Kishor’s promises of a “New Bihar”, focused on education, jobs and ending migration. His relentless campaigns and yatras over the past two years have also earned sympathy.</p>.<p>“PK (as he is popularly known in Bihar) has staked everything. He is only talking about improving Bihar, so he should at least be given a chance,” said Rajkumar Yadav, a daily labourer from Telia village in Muzaffarpur.</p>.<p>While the party has generated a buzz across caste lines, Kishor’s biggest challenge is converting that hype into votes. His party lacks the organisational strength and loyal booth‑level workers that the I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA command.</p>.<p>BUZZ FACTOR </p><p>Kishor’s party draws parallels with AAP’s Gujarat campaign Both parties created buzz on ground, attracting large crowds Jan Suraaj party popular among voters who might otherwise back BJP Converting hype into votes remains the challenge. </p>