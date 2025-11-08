<p>Purnea: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were "hell-bent" on making Bihar's Seemanchal region a "den" of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.</p><p>Addressing an election rally in Purnea, Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Final turnout in first phase of polls 65.08%, highest in state's history: Election Commission.<p>"Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine," he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.</p><p>"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country," he added.</p>