<p>New Delhi: Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha on Monday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) demanding immediate release of the gender-wise voter turnout data for the Phase 1 of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections </a>and asked the poll body to give in writing an explanation of not doing so.</p><p>In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the RJD leader said he was writing to express his "deep concern" over the EC's "continued failure" to publish the gender‑wise voter turnout for the first phase held on November 6.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 5 lakh ‘duplicate voters’ still in electoral rolls even after SIR: AAP's Sanjay Singh.<p>EC sources said the overall gender ratio in voter turnout is generally given at the time of final turnout.</p><p>"Transparent and timely dissemination of electoral data is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. In recent election cycles, the Commission has repeatedly fallen short of this standard, withholding crucial information that the public, analysts, and civil society organisations rely upon to assess the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process,” he said.</p><p>Jha said the absence of gender-disaggregated turnout figures also undermines public confidence in the integrity of the electoral system.</p><p>Demanding the immediate release of the gender‑wise voter turnout data for Phase 1, he also said, "provide a clear, written explanation for the delay in publishing these statistics, outlining the steps being taken to prevent similar lapses in data regarding the next phase of polling."</p><p>Jha said prompt action on this matter will demonstrate the Commission’s commitment to openness, accountability, and the democratic principle that citizens have a right to know how they have exercised their franchise.</p>