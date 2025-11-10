<p>Lucknow: Jammu & Kashmir police on Monday arrested a lady doctor from Lucknow over her alleged connection with an inter-state terror module spanning in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>According to the sources, a large quantity of explosives and ammunition and an AK-4 rifle was recovered from the possession of the lady doctor, identified as Dr Shaheen.</p>.How a routine terror poster probe in Srinagar led J&K Police to 2,900 kg explosives in Haryana's Faridabad.<p>Sources said that the lady doctor was taken to Srinagar by the cops for questioning. Seven others, including one Dr Muzammil Ganai, who hailed from Jammu & Kashmir, have also been arrested in this connection.</p><p>Sources said that the sleuths have recovered 2900 kilograms of explosives from those arrested.</p><p>Sources said that all these people were associated with terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Gajwa-ul-Hind in which educated people and professionals including doctors and ‘white collar’ people were involved.</p><p>During investigation, the cops recovered a large quantity of weapons and explosives from a rented flat in Faridabad.</p>.J&K police bust major inter-state terror module linked to JeM, 7 including two doctors held.<p>Sources said that the details about the terror module were revealed after the arrests of Dr Adil and Dr Muzammil. Adil was arrested from Saharanpur and later the cops nabbed Muzammil from Faridabad. Muzammil was a teacher at Al-Fatah University. The explosives and ammunition were recovered from Muzammil’s house.</p><p>One assault rifle, 83 live cartridges, one pistol, a bucket full of explosives, 20 timers, four batteries and a walkie-talkie set were among the items recovered from the arrested suspects.</p>