<p><strong>Hyderabad: </strong>The high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll will be held on Tuesday (November 11) after a prolonged high-decibel campaign came to a close recently. </p><p>As many as 58 candidates are in the fray, but the contest has evolved into a triangular battle among the ruling Congress, and opposition BRS and BJP. </p>.Battle for Jubilee Hills | Why This Bypoll Matters in Telangana Politics.<p>In an unusual move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy camped in the constituency for the past few days, personally monitoring grassroots mobilisation efforts and leading roadshows and street-corner meetings. Nearly all state cabinet ministers actively campaigned in the segment over the last 15 to 20 days.</p><p>On the BRS front, party working president K T Rama Rao, along with senior leader T Harish Rao, spearheaded an aggressive campaign blitz. The BJP’s campaign was equally intense, with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar canvassing extensively for their party’s candidate. V Naveen Yadav is contesting from the Congress, while Maganti Sunitha and Lankala Deepak Reddy represent the BRS and BJP respectively.</p>.Former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana.<p>District Election Officer R V Karnan said elaborate arrangements have been made for the poll. A total of 2,394 ballot units, 561 control units, and 595 VVPATs have been readied, considering the large number of candidates. Webcasting and live streaming have been arranged in all 407 polling stations, operating from 7 am to 6 pm until the close of voting. About 2,060 polling personnel, including Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, and other officials, have been deployed for the bypoll.</p><p>Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and votes will be counted on November 14. The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has 4.01 lakh voters, comprising over 2.08 lakh men and 1.92 lakh women. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.</p><p>High political stakes are attached to this contest, which, though not affecting the Congress government’s stability, is widely viewed as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s performance. The ruling party’s candidate Naveen Yadav also enjoys the backing of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. According to District Election Officer Karnan, 226 of the 407 polling stations have been identified as critical.</p>