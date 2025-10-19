Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD women's wing chief to contest as Independent against party candidate in Parihar

In a Facebook post, she voiced anguish that the ticket has gone to the 'daughter-in-law of Ram Chandra Purve'.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 12:43 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 12:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025

