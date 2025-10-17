Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Samrat Choudhary's affidavit leaves room for controversy over age, educational qualification

The senior BJP leader, who submitted his documents on Thursday, also admitted to have two criminal cases pending against him
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 05:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 05:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us