Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Shot in arm for Tejashwi as three JD(U) leaders join RJD

A Lok Janshakti Party leader also switches allegiance to Rashtriya Janata Dal
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 13:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 13:43 IST
India PoliticsBiharRJDJDULJPBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us