Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea of RJD candidate against cancellation of nomination papers

Sensing the outcome, the counsel for the RJD leader sought to withdraw the petition with a liberty to file an election petition later.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBiharRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2020

Follow us on :

Follow Us