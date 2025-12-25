Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon

The military ‌identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit 840.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 17:07 IST
World newsIranIsraelLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us