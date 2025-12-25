<p>Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.</p><p>The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit 840.</p><p>He was assassinated in the area or Ansariyeh, the military added in a statement, without giving any further details of his death.</p> .<p>Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces," the statement said.</p><p>Israel and Iran fought a brief war in June and the Israeli military has been carrying out strikes in Lebanon on a near-daily basis, in what it says is an effort to stop Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah from rebuilding.</p><p>A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and required the disarmament of the powerful armed group, beginning in areas south of the river adjacent to Israel.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Iran or Lebanon. </p>