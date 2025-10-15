Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Tejashwi owns Italy-made pistol, computers worth lakhs; family assets worth Rs 8.98 crore, reveals affidavit

Tejashwi has movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore while his wife has Rs 59.69 lakh and two children around 40 lakh. Properties owned by Tejashwi are presently valued at Rs 1.88 crore.