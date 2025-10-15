<p>New Delhi: Top RJD leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a>'s assets include an Italian-made 'Beretta' pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition worth Rs 1.05 lakh and desktop and laptop valued at Rs 85 lakh while he and his family now have assets worth around Rs 8.98 crore, according to the affidavit he filed along with nomination papers to fight the Bihar Assembly election from Raghopur seat.</p><p>It showed that he has movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore while his wife has Rs 59.69 lakh and two children around 40 lakh. Properties owned by Tejashwi are presently valued at Rs 1.88 crore. The Class IX th pass also has 18 criminal cases, including four which are appealed, pending.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | When Tejashwi stopped Lalu from allotting party symbol to RJD candidates.<p>The affidavit showed that 36-year-old Tejashwi and his family owned 980 grams of gold worth Rs 83.93 lakh and 3.5 kg of silver valued at Rs 1.97 lakh.</p><p>An NPB 380 Bore Beretta Pistol with 50 rounds has also been declared by Tejashwi. He has valued it at Rs 1.05 lakh besides household goods in his wife's name valued at Rs 3.25 lakh.</p>.Amid no seat pact in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Tejashwi Yadav files nomination papers from Raghopur.<p>After filing his nomination, Tejashwi posted on 'X', "throughout the journey and during the nomination process, I am overwhelmed by the love, affection, and blessings of all of you. This nomination is historic. Raghopur and Bihar have already written a new chapter of development with this nomination. This nomination is not just for Tejashwi alone but for bringing change across the whole of Bihar."</p><p>He filed his nomination papers in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi. His sister and MP Misa Bharti and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav also accompanied him.</p><p>Supporters turned out in large numbers on the streets leading to the Hajipur collectorate where he filed the nominations. The car in which Yadav was travelling was covered with flower petals.</p>