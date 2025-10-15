Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Tejashwi owns Italy-made pistol, computers worth lakhs; family assets worth Rs 8.98 crore, reveals affidavit

Tejashwi has movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore while his wife has Rs 59.69 lakh and two children around 40 lakh. Properties owned by Tejashwi are presently valued at Rs 1.88 crore.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 12:48 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 12:48 IST
