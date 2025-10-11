Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Tension, competing demands at BJP, NDA allies' meet to finalise seat-sharing formula

HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed allocation, feeling the offer of 7–8 seats fell short of his expectation of 15.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 16:51 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 16:51 IST
