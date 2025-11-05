<p>Banka: A day ahead of the first phase voting in the Bihar assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is a clear wave in favour of the NDA and asserted that the ruling alliance will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally in Banka, he accused the RJD of threatening people during its rule in the state.</p>.<p>He also alleged that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas".</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Prashant Kishor party’s campaign targets Bihari voters in Bengaluru.<p>"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.</p>.<p>Singh also claimed that the NDA never creates discrimination among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, and the alliance can only work for 'Viksit' Bihar.</p>.<p>He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development." The defence minister also hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.</p>.<p>"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said at the poll rally.</p>