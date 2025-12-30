<p>Kasaragod, Kerala: At least six people suffered suffocation following a heavy rush at a beach music festival in Bekal in this district on the night of December 29, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The situation was brought under control through timely intervention, and no one sustained any injuries, they said.</p>.<p>Dismissing media reports claiming that several people were injured, the police said they were incorrect.</p>.Congress to allot up to 50% seats to women, youth in Kerala Assembly polls: Satheesan.<p>The police urged public not to believe rumours or create panic over the incident, assuring that the situation was fully under control.</p>.<p>All those taken to the hospital following the incident were discharged immediately.</p>.<p>The police issued the clarification as a section of media reported that several people got injured and hospitalised following a heavy rush at the music show of rapper Vedan held at the beach last night.</p>