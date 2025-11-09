Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Will form Mahagatbandhan government if there is no ‘vote theft’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said, 'PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere but eventually they will be caught someday for vote theft.'
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 10:07 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us