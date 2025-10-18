<p>Women voters in Bihar appear to be in focus for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, as multiple women empowerment initiatives have been taken by the state government ahead of the polls.</p><p>With job reservations, education, and welfare measures for women, female voters seem to take the center stage in Bihar's Assembly Elections, slated to be held in November.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Female polling officers to identify ghoonghat, burqa-clad women voters .<p>PM Modi recently in Bihar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/pm-ld-bihar-3765397">urged women voters to go out and vote in groups, singing songs and beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy.</a></p><p>Additionally he said, "women power is my biggest strength, shield and inspiration.”</p>.<p>For wooing women voters, the Bihar government has already piled up a mix of empowerment programs, education reforms, and reservation policies targeted to enhance the opportunities of women, especially those from marginalised groups.</p><p>Here are some of the women-centric schemes initiated by the Nitish government in Bihar:</p><p><strong>Domicile-based reservation for women in Bihar</strong></p><p>In July 2025, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/nitish-kumar-doles-out-35-quota-for-women-from-bihar-in-state-govt-jobs-3620543">Bihar state cabinet cleared a significant modification to the 35 per cent horizontal quota for women</a> in the government job sector, limiting it to permanent residents of the state. As women from other states previously met the requirements under the quota, the enhanced policy prioritises the chances of local women, particularly from backward and economically weaker sections.</p><p>Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Dr S Siddharth said, now only female candidates who are residents of Bihar will be able to get the benefit of 35 per cent reservation.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Mahagathbandhan unity goes for a toss: It’s INDIA versus INDIA on many Bihar seats.<p><strong>The Chief Minister Mahila Rozgar Yojana:</strong></p><p>Initiated in September 2025, this scheme focuses on extending self-employment opportunities to 75 lakh women. The scheme offers seed money and soft loans for entrepreneurial activities.</p><p>Beneficiaries such as unmarried women and economically weaker sections are given Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). More than 1.1 crore women beneficiaries have been selected for this scheme in Bihar.</p><p>There is an extra performance-linked grant of Rs 2 lakh on offer to promote sustainable entrepreneurship.</p><p>CM Nitish Kumar expressed hope that this initiative will give women economic independence in the state and encourage self-employment in order to boost their family income.</p>.<p><strong>Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited scheme in the month of September this year. It aims to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to community members associated with Jeevika. The government of Bihar along with the central government will provide funds for the same. </p><p>While launching the scheme, PM Modi said, "Through this scheme, the rural women entrepreneurs of the state will now get money more easily. This financial aid will help them to grow their businesses." The Prime Minister said that India’s development is in the empowerment of its women, and to empower women, it is essential that all kinds of difficulties are removed from their lives.</p>.<p><strong>Hike for ASHA workers</strong></p><p>Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar had announced the hike in honorariums of ASHA and Mamta workers in the month of July this year. Anganwadi centres have also been made stronger to give childcare, nutrition, and healthcare services.</p><p>He said, "This decision will boost the morale of ASHA and Mamta workers and further strengthen health services in rural areas."</p>.<p><strong>Education policies</strong></p><p>Keeping education a priority area for the women in Bihar, the state government already covers an existing reservation of 33 per cent of seats in medical and engineering colleges for girls, which is benefiting girls from socially and economically backward sections of society. </p>.<p><strong>Women voters response in the state</strong></p><p>The intersection of gender, caste, and class makes these initiatives politically significant. Rural women, particularly from backward classes, see these measures as a potential pathway to social mobility, while urban women welcome entrepreneurship and skill-building opportunities.</p><p>However, critics cautioned that administrative hurdles such as domicile and caste certificate requirements could limit access and risk excluding the most vulnerable.</p>.<p>The NDA could gain from these initiatives, especially among women belonging to EBC groups.</p>.<p>How these reservations and welfare programs for women strike across caste and class divisions will be keenly observed.</p>