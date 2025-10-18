Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Women voters in spotlight with multiple empowerment initiatives by govt

With job reservations, education, and welfare measures for women, female voters seem to take the center stage in Bihar's Assembly Elections, slated to be held in November.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 09:30 IST
Indian PoliticsBiharAssembly electionswomen votersBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us