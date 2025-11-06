Menu
LIVE

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1 Updates | 121 seats in fray as state votes in high-stake battle

The high-stake Bihar battle is all set for the first phase of election where polling will take place in 121 constituencies, out of 243 seats in Bihar, on November 6 from 7 am to 6 pm. Several rallies are also scheduled during the day, including those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be addressing election meetings in Araria and Bhagalpur. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a couple of rallies while three election meetings each will be held by Vadra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Track this space for more updates
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 23:25 IST
22:4605 Nov 2025

How to know your polling station quickly with serial Number and part Number

22:2405 Nov 2025

All eyes on Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and BJP's Samrat Choudhary as 121 seats go to polls

22:2405 Nov 2025

'Modi represents Ram-Laxman while Tejashwi and Lalu stand for Babur-Aurangzeb': Assam CM Sarma in Bihar

22:2405 Nov 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Women voters vs Prashant Kishor: The real game-changers?

Published 05 November 2025, 23:25 IST
India NewsBJPBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

