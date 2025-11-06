<p>Amazon.com recovered for most users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.</p><p>At the peak, more than 6,000 incidents were flagged for Amazon, Downdetector showed. That number has since dropped below 1,000, indicating a broad restoration of access.</p>.Amazon layoffs: Nearly 800 to lose jobs in India.<p>Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports, also noted that Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm, experienced issues for a limited number of users.</p><p>"AWS services are operating normally," a spokesperson for AWS told Reuters.</p><p>In October, AWS faced an internet outage that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites. </p>