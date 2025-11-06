Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Amazon recovers from disruption as user reports fall sharply, Downdetector says

Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports, also noted that Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm, experienced issues for a limited number of users.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 00:32 IST
Business NewsAmazoncompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us