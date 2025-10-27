<p>Shivamogga: It is still very early into the new season but one can already hear the little voices from every nook and corner asking why <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karun-nair">Karun Nair</a> has not been able to capitalise on the opportunities and cement his spot in the Indian side. And the answer would be a straightforward one: Not converting chances in a game where the currency is runs. </p>.<p>However, is it a fair call to drop someone with truckloads of domestic runs just after one away tour?</p>.<p>Just over a month after the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies was picked, a disappointed Nair said that he “deserved a lot better” after being left out of the team. </p>.<p>After having two prolific seasons with Vidarbha, Nair earned an India call-up after seven years, on the back of 1,553 Ranji Trophy runs. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair grinds out 174 as Karnataka seizes control over Goa.<p>In 2023, when he made the trip to England for County Championship, he averaged 83, scoring 249 runs in three matches. And in 2024, he averaged 48.70 in seven innings, scoring 487 runs for Northamptonshire. </p>.<p>However, he struggled to have the same kind of influence wearing Indian whites in the five-Test series against England this summer. Nair managed to register just one fifty in eight innings, scoring 205 runs and averaging 25.62 and was then dumped out of the squad. </p>.<p>“Obviously, it is quite disappointing, but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years I have had. People might have their own opinions, but for me personally, I can have my own. My own opinion is that I deserve a lot better,” Nair told reporters after the end of the second’s day play against Goa. </p>.<p>While the 33-year-old did remain candid, he did not reveal much details on how he was conveyed about being left out and said that he had “good conversations” with certain individuals. “I would not want to say anything more. There are certain individuals that have had good conversations with me. Few individuals in the team had conversations about how they feel and that’s about it.”</p>.<p>After having not made the Indian squad and then being ignored in the India A side for the two four-dayers against South Africa A, a dejected Nair has already started to stack up some runs in domestic cricket. </p>.<p>“Just telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That’s all I can tell myself and not let this get into my head,” Nair said.</p>.<p>On the second morning of the Ranji Trophy clash against Goa, Nair put a stride forward and drove a full length ball to the fence. The timing so good, no one moved an inch. And that’s when Goa knew he was going to cash in. </p>.<p><strong>Nair on song</strong></p>.<p>Nair got to his 25th first-class hundred in 163 balls and when he started losing partners, he upped the ante and reached his 150 in the next 74. </p>.<p>Nair said that he wants to keep it simple, control things that can be controlled and continue to keep on piling the runs. </p>.<p>“Obviously, disappointment is there. All I can do is keep scoring runs. People can have their opinions. My job is to go out there and score runs. All I can say is that after the two years that I had, I deserved a lot better.¨</p>.<p>Nair looked rarely troubled in his flawless unbeaten 174 but the celebrations were muted, knowing that there is some unfinished business. </p>.<p>While the lights started to slowly fade in Shivamogga, Nair is again in an all familiar journey once again and for a Karnataka side, who are in desperate need for inspiration, having gone without a title since the 2014-15 season, it can be found in their own dressing room.</p>