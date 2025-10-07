<p>In a dramatic turn in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc negotiations, CPI(ML)L has rejected the initial seat-sharing proposal from RJD which involved swapping its sitting seats but with no increase in the number of constituencies it could contest.</p><p>The decision now depends on how RJD leadership responds to this fresh list. CPI(ML)L leaders have warned that “all options are open” if their revised demand is denied. In the 2020 Assembly polls, CPI(ML)L won 12 of 19 seats contested, and party stalwarts insist they will not compromise on their dignity or electoral strength.</p>