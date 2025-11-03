<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bihpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bihpur, constituency number 152, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bihpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bihpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bihpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bihpur was won by Kumar Shailendra (BJP) by a margin of 6,129 votes. Kumar Shailendra polled 72,938 votes while the nearest rival, Shailesh Kumar Mandal (RJD), secured 66,809 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bihpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Varsha Rani (RJD) won the seat by securing 68,963 votes. Varsha Rani defeated the nearest rival Kumar Shailendra (BJP) by a margin of 12,716 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>