<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Darbhanga Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Darbhanga, constituency number 83, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Darbhanga polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Darbhanga constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Darbhanga in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Darbhanga was won by Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) by a margin of 10,639 votes. Sanjay Saraogi polled 84,144 votes while the nearest rival, Amarnath Gami (RJD), secured 73,505 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Darbhanga vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) won the seat by securing 77,776 votes. Sanjay Saraogi defeated the nearest rival Om Prakash Kheria (RJD) by a margin of 7,460 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>