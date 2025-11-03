<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Dhoraiya Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Dhoraiya, constituency number 160, is in the Banka district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Dhoraiya polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Dhoraiya constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Dhoraiya in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Dhoraiya was won by Bhudeo Choudhary (RJD) by a margin of 2,687 votes. Bhudeo Choudhary polled 78,646 votes while the nearest rival, Manish Kumar (JD(U)), secured 75,959 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Dhoraiya vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Manish Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 68,858 votes. Manish Kumar defeated the nearest rival Bhudeo Choudhary (RLSP) by a margin of 24,154 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>