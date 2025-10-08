Menu
Poll code applicable to Central government too for policy decisions on Bihar: EC

The poll authority also said that privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:05 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 08:05 IST
India NewsBiharECpoll codeBihar Assembly Elections 2025

