<p>The Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reacting to the row regarding an Indian woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a>, Pema Wangjom Thongdok being harassed at the Shanghai airport, slammed Chinese authorities for the "arbitrary detention" of the Indian citizen.</p><p>"We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan," MEA said.</p><p>"Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," it added. </p>.<p>Earlier on Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-woman-harassed-at-shanghai-airport-china-denies-charge-says-action-as-per-laws-and-regulations-3809670">Chinese immigration officials refuted the allegations</a>. "We learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.</p>