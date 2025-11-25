Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India slams China for 'arbitrary detention' of Arunachal Pradesh woman at airport

'Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality,' MEA said.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 17:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 17:30 IST
India NewsChinaArunachal PradeshMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us