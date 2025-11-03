<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Gaighat Constituency Details</h3><p>Gaighat, constituency number 88, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Gaighat polling and counting dates</h3><p>Gaighat constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Gaighat in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Gaighat was won by Niranjan Roy (RJD) by a margin of 7,566 votes. Niranjan Roy polled 59,778 votes while the nearest rival, Maheshwar Pd Yadav (JD-U), secured 52,212 votes.</p><h3>How did Gaighat vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 67,313 votes. Maheshwar Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Veena Devi (BJP) by a margin of 3,501 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>