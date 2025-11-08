<p>As Bihar heads to polls, the Nishad or Mallah community could emerge as a decisive force. </p><p>Deccan Herald's Satish Jha travels across Bihar to trace how this water-linked community may reshape the political tide. </p>.Battle for Jubilee Hills | Why This Bypoll Matters in Telangana Politics.<p>In the run-up to the Bihar Elections 2025, all eyes are on the Nishad or Mallah community, once nurtured by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and now courted by the opposition I.N.D.I.A Bloc. </p><p>The alliance is offering Mukesh Sahni, a key Nishad leader the post of Deputy Chief Minister, sparking discontent within the RJD and Congress ranks. Will this promise turn into a political masterstroke or backfire on the INDIA Bloc? </p><p>In this road trip through Bihar, Satish Jha explores the ponds, people, and politics shaping the state’s next big election gamble.</p>