<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jhanjharpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jhanjharpur, constituency number 38, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jhanjharpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jhanjharpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jhanjharpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jhanjharpur was won by Nitish Mishra (BJP) by a margin of 41,788 votes. Nitish Mishra polled 94,854 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI), secured 53,066 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jhanjharpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Gulab Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 64,320 votes. Gulab Yadav defeated the nearest rival Nitish Mishra (BJP) by a margin of 834 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>