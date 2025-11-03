<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Korha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Korha, constituency number 69, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Korha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Korha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Korha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Korha was won by Kavita Devi (BJP) by a margin of 28,943 votes. Kavita Devi polled 104,625 votes while the nearest rival, Punam Kumari (INC), secured 75,682 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Korha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Punam Paswan (INC) won the seat by securing 78,409 votes. Punam Paswan defeated the nearest rival Mahesh Paswan (BJP) by a margin of 5,426 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>