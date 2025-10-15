Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Prashant Kishor vows action against 100 most corrupt politicians, bureaucrats if voted to power in Bihar

In an interview with PTI, Kishor also alleged that corruption was rampant under the NDA government, even though the BJP-led coalition did not have as bad a reputation as the RJD.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 04:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 04:47 IST
Indian PoliticsBiharelection manifestoPrashant KishorBihar Assemblyjan suraaj

Follow us on :

Follow Us