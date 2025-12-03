Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin says Putin accepted some US proposals on Ukraine and is ready to continue talking

Asked if it would be correct to say that Putin had rejected the US proposals, Peskov said that it would not.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 10:54 IST
World newsUSUkraineRussiaVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us