<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rajpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rajpur, constituency number 202, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rajpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rajpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rajpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rajpur was won by Vishwanath Ram (INC) by a margin of 21,204 votes. Vishwanath Ram polled 67,871 votes while the nearest rival, Santosh Kumar Nirala (JD(U)), secured 46,667 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rajpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Santosh Kumar Nirala (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 84,184 votes. Santosh Kumar Nirala defeated the nearest rival Bishawnath Ram (BJP) by a margin of 32,788 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>