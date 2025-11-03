<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sahebganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sahebganj, constituency number 98, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sahebganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sahebganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sahebganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sahebganj was won by Raju Kumar Singh (VIP) by a margin of 15,333 votes. Raju Kumar Singh polled 81,203 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Vichar Ray (RJD), secured 65,870 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sahebganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ram Vichar Ray (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,583 votes. Ram Vichar Ray defeated the nearest rival Raju Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 10,660 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>