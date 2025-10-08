<p>The seat-sharing talks within the NDA ahead of the Bihar elections are gaining pace.</p><p>In this conversation, our reporters break down what’s really happening behind the scenes — from the changing JD(U)-BJP dynamics to the clash of personalities between Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi.</p><p>They discuss how Nitish still remains the alliance’s biggest crowd-puller, the rising assertiveness of Chirag Paswan and his party, and the growing demands from smaller allies. The discussion also looks at how Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj campaign could eat into traditional vote bases and alter the NDA’s seat math.</p>