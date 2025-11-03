<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sikandra Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sikandra, constituency number 240, is in the Jamui district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sikandra polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sikandra constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sikandra in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sikandra was won by Prafull Kumar Manjhi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 5,505 votes. Prafull Kumar Manjhi polled 47,061 votes while the nearest rival, Sudhir Kumar (INC), secured 41,556 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sikandra vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sudhir Kumar (INC) won the seat by securing 59,092 votes. Sudhir Kumar defeated the nearest rival Subhash Chandra Bosh (LJP) by a margin of 7,990 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>