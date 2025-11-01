<p>Now, that the Bihar Assembly elections are at the doorstep, just five days before the first phase of the polls, that is November 6, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his thoughts in a fresh video message to the people of Bihar. "Dear all, let us together build a new Bihar," he wrote in a video post.</p><p>He highlighted his government's achievements since 2005 in the message. He emphasised that all the work has been done by his government till date, keeping in mind the people of the state, and not him or his family.</p>.Bihar votes for jobs, not just jatis.<p>Kumar also slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its "Jungle Raj", before he took the charge in Bihar. He said, "When we took the charge, being called a Bihari was considered an insult. Since then, we have served you with complete honesty and hard work."</p><p>He claimed that the work has been done for everyone, without ignoring any religion (Hindu, Muslim), upper castes, backward castes, extremely backward castes, Dalits. "We have worked for all, and not for our families." "Now, being a Bihari is not an insult, but an honour," he added.</p>.<p>Furthermore, Bihar's JDU Chief expressed that only NDA can bring back the Bihar's continuous development, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government and his role in the development of the state. "With NDA governments at both the Centre and the state, the pace of development has accelerated significantly," he said.</p><p>He also urged people to vote for the NDA in larger numbers once again, in order to retain power in the government, so that "he could bring more development to the state".</p><p>"Give us one more chance. We will develop Bihar in such a way that it will be included among the top states. Therefore, please reach your polling booth in maximum numbers and cast your vote," he said.</p><p>Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, in a crucial Assembly election that will decide whether Nitish Kumar-led coalition could retain power or RJD can return to form government.</p>