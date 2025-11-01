<p>Warm, rich and full of flavour, Kaal Soup, or Mutton Leg Soup, is a much-loved comfort food across Karnataka. </p><p>In this episode of <em>Cuisines of Karnataka</em>, hosts Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra bring you their festive and homely version of this nourishing soup.</p><p>Traditionally made by simmering goat leg bones for hours, Kaal Soup is packed with collagen and nutrients, making it a go-to during winter or after a long day. The recipe is simple yet deeply satisfying, with freshly ground spices, ginger, garlic, and a hint of pepper for warmth.</p>.Kanakapura Style River Fish Curry | Authentic Karnataka Village Recipe.<p>Join Murali and Suchitra as they show how to make this hearty Bengaluru favourite right in your kitchen. Perfect as a comforting soup on its own or as a rich side with hot idli or rice.</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>