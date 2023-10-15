Congress's first candidates list for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana polls out

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday unveiled its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections slated for next month, fielding big guns like Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singhdeo and four sitting MPs including A Revanth Reddy and Deepak Baij.

The party has chosen in its first list, which was released on the first day of Navaratri, 144 out of 230 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, 30 out of 90 in Chhattisgarh and 55 out of 119 in Telangana where four seats are likely to go to CPI(M) and CPI. List for Rajasthan and Mizoram are expected this week.