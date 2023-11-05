5 closest fought constituencies in 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

The Dhamtari district saw an interesting electoral battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

The BJP fielded Ranjana Dipendra Sahu as its candidate, while the INC nominated Gurumukh Singh Hora.

Ranjana Dipendra Sahu of the BJP emerged victorious in the Dhamtari constituency in 2018, securing the seat with 63,198 votes and Gurumukh Singh Hora lost with 62,734 votes with a margin of 464.