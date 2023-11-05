5 closest fought constituencies in 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

In 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, several constituencies witnessed nail-biting contest that kept political enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.
This article takes a closer look at five closely fought races.
Dhamtari district
The Dhamtari district saw an interesting electoral battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
The BJP fielded Ranjana Dipendra Sahu as its candidate, while the INC nominated Gurumukh Singh Hora.
Ranjana Dipendra Sahu of the BJP emerged victorious in the Dhamtari constituency in 2018, securing the seat with 63,198 votes and Gurumukh Singh Hora lost with 62,734 votes with a margin of 464.
Khairagarh district
The JCCJ fielded Devwrat Singh as its candidate, while the BJP nominated Komal Janghel.
Devwrat Singh of the JCCJ emerged victorious in the Khairagarh constituency securing the seat with 61,516 votes and Komal Janghel lost with 60,646 votes with a margin of 870.
Balodabazar district
The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ) fielded Pramod Kumar Sharma as its candidate, while the INC nominated Janak Ram Verma.
Pramod Kumar Sharma of the JCCJ emerged victorious in the Balodabazar constituency securing the seat with 65,251 votes and Janak Ram Verma lost with 63,122 votes with a margin of 2,129.
Akaltara district
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded Richa Jogias its candidate, while the BJP nominated Saurabh Singh.
Saurabh Singh of the BJP emerged victorious in the Akaltara constituency securing the seat with 60,502 votes and Richa Jogias lost with 58,648 votes with a margin of 1,854.
Kondagaon district
The INC fielded Mohan Markam as its candidate, while the BJP nominated Lata Usendi.
Mohan Markam of the INC emerged victorious in the Kondagaon constituency securing the seat with 61,582 votes and Lata Usendi lost with 59,786 votes with a margin of 1,796.
Candiadates nominated from the BJP and INC for 2023 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh
For the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Ranjana Dipendra Sahu again from the Dhamtari constituency, while INC has nominated Omkar Sahu.
For Khairagarh, BJP has nominated Vikrant Singh this time whereas the INC has nominated Yashoda Verma.
In Balodabazar constituency the BJP has nominated Tankram Verma and INC has nominated Shailesh Trivedi.
In Akaltara constituency the BJP has nominated Saurabh Singh again after his last victory while INC has nominated Raghvendra Singh.
Lastly, for the Kondagaon constituency, the BJP has nominated Lata Usendi again, aiming for her victory in this elections even though she lost in 2018. While Mohan Markam was nominated from the INC and won the seat in 2018, this time the INC has nominated Sant Ram Netam to field for the upcoming elections.
The upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are scheduled on November 7 alongside Mizoram.
(The data is taken from ECI Chhattisgarh and India Votes)