Chhattisgarh polls: A look at key parties' best-ever performances

With the first phase of polling to 20 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh progressing smoothly on Tuesday, and the second phase scheduled to take place on November 17, the stakes are high for the key parties in the fray.

The parties contesting from the state are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). However, BJP and Congress are locked in a face-off. All eyes will be on the poll results to see if Congress will attain another term or if BJP will be voted back to power.

Chhattisgarh, which was earlier a part of Madhya Pradesh, was formed on November 1, 2000 as the 26th state of India. The first-ever elections were held in 2003 and BJP formed the government with Raman Singh as the chief minister.