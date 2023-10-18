Congress releases second list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, fielding party veteran Motilal Vora's son Arun Vora from Durg City.

With the second list, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress went up to 83 out of the total of 90.

The party fielded sitting MLA Vikas Upadhyay from the Raipur City West assembly seat, Pankaj Sharma from Raipur Rural and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from the Raipur City South constituency.