War of words erupt between Congress, BJP over ED claim on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Congress is likely to approach the Election Commission on Monday against the ED statement in which Baghel's name was mentioned for receiving Rs 50 crore, though no investigation has been done to establish the claims of a “cash courier”, who is in the agency’s custody.

A Congress statement said the probe is not by the ED but by the “Mahadev App-funded BJP”.

While BJP claimed that evidence has emerged about money emanating from Dubai have been used by Congress to fight the election, Congress shot back saying the state police has arrested 450 people in the past 18 months and asked why the Centre was not issuing a look-out notice against app promoters despite Baghel demanding it in August.

Addressing a BJP rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg, PM Modi accused the Baghel government of leaving no opportunity to loot people, while claiming that it did not even leave the name of 'Mahadev'.

“People say that the money belongs to gamblers. Congress leaders are filling their houses with this loot money. The government and the Chief Minister should tell people what links they have with those sitting in Dubai,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat told that the ED actions were aimed at “demoralising the cadre”.

He added, “BJP is trying to instill fear. Modi wants to weaken Congress. No matter what Modi or Amit Shah do, Congress will win."

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal claimed that the ED is being used wherever the ruling BJP is found on a “slippery” track.

Insisting that it is a “clear cut conspiracy to tarnish” Baghel’s image, he said, people will give a befitting reply to it.” He also questioned the ED mentioning Baghel in its statement without an investigation. “This kind of tactic will not work. People are not fools,” he said.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the Chhattisgarh Police has conducted investigations for the past 18 months, arresting 449 people and seizing Rs 16.41 crore in cash and bank accounts, assets worth over Rs 1.5 crore, 191 laptops, 865 mobiles and over 200 ATM cards.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Baghel had demanded a ban on the app and the arrest of its Dubai-based promoters.

“Why is it not done?” he asked while Venugopal added, “Baghel had in July, this year, demanded issuance of look-out notice against promoters. What have you done?”

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Baghel of playing the game of betting while being in power.

"Never before has evidence come forth which clearly indicates that hawala operators' instruction and money emanating from Dubai by looting the poor has been utilised by Congress leadership to fight an election," she alleged.